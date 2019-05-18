BCL leader accused of chopping off man’s fingers over land dispute

The victim, GM Tushar, son of Munsur Gazi of Paturia village, was admitted to the Khulna Medical College Hospital after the incident on Saturday.

His family has a dispute over ownership of a 33 decimal piece of land with the family of Montu according to Gazi.

Montu, Polash, Jewel and some others led by Kolaroa Upazila BCL General Secretary Mehedi Hasan Nais beat up Tushar in the afternoon following the dispute, Gazi said.

“Nais cut off four fingers of Tushar’s right hand with a chopper at one stage of the assault,” Tushar’s father said.

The young man was first admitted to the Satkhira General Hospital in ‘critical’ condition and later transferred to the Khulna hospital when his condition deteriorated.

Tushar’s uncle Abdu Siddique filed a case over the incident, Kolaroa Police Station OC Md Moniruzzaman said.

“The culprits will face legal action,” he said.