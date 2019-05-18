BCL leader accused of chopping off man’s fingers over land dispute
Satkhira Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2019 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 08:55 PM BdST
A Bangladesh Chhatra League leader and his associates have allegedly chopped off four fingers of a young man in Satkhira’s Kolaroa following a dispute over ownership of a piece of land.
The victim, GM Tushar, son of Munsur Gazi of Paturia village, was admitted to the Khulna Medical College Hospital after the incident on Saturday.
His family has a dispute over ownership of a 33 decimal piece of land with the family of Montu according to Gazi.
“Nais cut off four fingers of Tushar’s right hand with a chopper at one stage of the assault,” Tushar’s father said.
The young man was first admitted to the Satkhira General Hospital in ‘critical’ condition and later transferred to the Khulna hospital when his condition deteriorated.
Tushar’s uncle Abdu Siddique filed a case over the incident, Kolaroa Police Station OC Md Moniruzzaman said.
“The culprits will face legal action,” he said.
