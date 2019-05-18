Home > Bangladesh

BCL leader accused of chopping off man’s fingers over land dispute

  Satkhira Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 May 2019 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 08:55 PM BdST

A Bangladesh Chhatra League leader and his associates have allegedly chopped off four fingers of a young man in Satkhira’s Kolaroa following a dispute over ownership of a piece of land.

The victim, GM Tushar, son of Munsur Gazi of Paturia village, was admitted to the Khulna Medical College Hospital after the incident on Saturday.

His family has a dispute over ownership of a 33 decimal piece of land with the family of Montu according to Gazi.

Montu, Polash, Jewel and some others led by Kolaroa Upazila BCL General Secretary Mehedi Hasan Nais beat up Tushar in the afternoon following the dispute, Gazi said.

“Nais cut off four fingers of Tushar’s right hand with a chopper at one stage of the assault,” Tushar’s father said.

The young man was first admitted to the Satkhira General Hospital in ‘critical’ condition and later transferred to the Khulna hospital when his condition deteriorated.

Tushar’s uncle Abdu Siddique filed a case over the incident, Kolaroa Police Station OC Md Moniruzzaman said.

“The culprits will face legal action,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

84 Rohingyas rescued from smugglers

Rivals unite to form Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum

Drug suspect dies in Teknaf ‘shootout’

Five die in Bagerhat road crash

Gambian FM visits Bangladesh

Nor'wester kills 8

Storm diverts 2 flights to Ctg

Dhaka wall collapse kills 2

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.