Two dead, one critically injured as building wall collapses in Dhaka’s Badda

It occurred sometime after 8pm on Friday, Badda Police Station Sub-Inspector Golam Mostafa said.

TV screengrab

The dead are Bulbul Biswas, 28, and ‘Tapan’, 27.

“Another person is being taken to hospital in critical condition,” Mostafa said.

Earlier in the evening, a storm swept over Dhaka, uprooting trees at different places.

A man died in a collapse of a makeshift canopy at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque during the storm.

There was no confirmation yet whether the wall in Badda collapsed due to the storm.