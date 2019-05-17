Two dead, one critically injured as building wall collapses in Dhaka’s Badda
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2019 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 09:44 PM BdST
A wall at a parking space of a building in Dhaka’s North Badda has collapsed, killing two people and ‘critically’ injuring another.
It occurred sometime after 8pm on Friday, Badda Police Station Sub-Inspector Golam Mostafa said.
TV screengrab
“Another person is being taken to hospital in critical condition,” Mostafa said.
Earlier in the evening, a storm swept over Dhaka, uprooting trees at different places.
A man died in a collapse of a makeshift canopy at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque during the storm.
There was no confirmation yet whether the wall in Badda collapsed due to the storm.
