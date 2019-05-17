Home > Bangladesh

Two children drown after falling into pond in Jhenaidah

  Jhenaidah Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 May 2019 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 01:49 PM BdST

Two children living in the same household have drowned in Jhenaidah Sadar Upazila.

The dead were identified as the four-year-old Mim and the five-year-old Fatema.

The two were playing in the courtyard of their home late in the afternoon before falling into a pond, said Dogachhi Union Chairman Md Ichahak Ali.

"They went missing without a trace before the bodies came afloat in the pond at night."

A case over 'unnatural deaths' has been filed with the police, said Jhenaidah Sadar Police OC Mizanur Rahman.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan speaking at a roundtable organised by Unilever and UNDP at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday on the Sustainable Development Goal on water and sanitation. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

WASA water is dirty in 59 areas, says MD

Pay jute mill workers before Eid: Panel

Rohingya: China ‘to play constructive role’

Two to die for abducting child in Dhaka

DIG Habibur Rahman

Police reshuffle six top officers

Call to bifurcate Dhaka WASA

PM invited to OIC summit

Henry Sawpon secures bail

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.