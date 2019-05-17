Two children drown after falling into pond in Jhenaidah

The dead were identified as the four-year-old Mim and the five-year-old Fatema.

The two were playing in the courtyard of their home late in the afternoon before falling into a pond, said Dogachhi Union Chairman Md Ichahak Ali.

"They went missing without a trace before the bodies came afloat in the pond at night."

A case over 'unnatural deaths' has been filed with the police, said Jhenaidah Sadar Police OC Mizanur Rahman.