Two children drown after falling into pond in Jhenaidah
Jhenaidah Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2019 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 01:49 PM BdST
Two children living in the same household have drowned in Jhenaidah Sadar Upazila.
The dead were identified as the four-year-old Mim and the five-year-old Fatema.
The two were playing in the courtyard of their home late in the afternoon before falling into a pond, said Dogachhi Union Chairman Md Ichahak Ali.
"They went missing without a trace before the bodies came afloat in the pond at night."
A case over 'unnatural deaths' has been filed with the police, said Jhenaidah Sadar Police OC Mizanur Rahman.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two children drown after falling into pond in Jhenaidah
- Mediterranean capsize: RAB arrests 3 human traffickers in Dhaka
- MD Taqsem reports WASA supplies filthy water to 59 areas in Dhaka
- China is ‘willing to play constructive role’ for resolving Rohingya crisis
- Pay up jute mill workers before Eid: Parliamentary panel
- Parliamentary panel calls for bifurcation of Dhaka WASA for ddrinkable water
- Police shuffle six top officers, including DIG Habibur
- Poet Henry Sawpon secures bail in digital security case
- Saudi King Salman invites Hasina to OIC summit in Mecca
- Two men get death for abducting child for ransom in Dhaka
Most Read
- BSTI revokes licences of two more food companies for substandard products
- Bangladesh to roll out e-passport with 10-year validity from July
- Soldiers patrol India's Kolkata after election violence
- Police shuffle six top officers, including DIG Habibur
- Bangladesh Bank orders 10 percent interest rebate for ‘good’ borrowers
- Trump proposes new US immigration plan favouring skills over family ties
- Expats welcome Saudi ‘green card’ but questions remain
- Two men get death for abducting child for ransom in Dhaka
- Biman leases another Boeing 737-800 aircraft
- Mitsubishi Motors wants to support Bangladesh industrialisation