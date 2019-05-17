Shell explosion during army drill kills soldier in Bandarban

The incident occurred around 11am at the Amtoli Firing Range in the Sadar Upazila’s Shualok Union, said District Police Superintendent Zakir Hossain Mazumder.

Shualok Union Council Chairman Ukkanu Marma told bdnews24.com that the Amtoli area was to the army for training. They were scheduled to run shooting drills there on Friday and Saturday.

The injured were rushed to the BGB’s Baitul Izzat Training Centre before being sent to Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital.