Home > Bangladesh

Shell explosion during army drill kills soldier in Bandarban

  Bandarban correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 May 2019 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 05:23 PM BdST

A soldier has been killed and 11 others injured after an abandoned shell exploded during an army training drill in Bandarban.

The incident occurred around 11am at the Amtoli Firing Range in the Sadar Upazila’s Shualok  Union, said District Police Superintendent Zakir Hossain Mazumder.

Shualok Union Council Chairman Ukkanu Marma told bdnews24.com that the Amtoli area was to the army for training. They were scheduled to run shooting drills there on Friday and Saturday.

The injured were rushed to the BGB’s Baitul Izzat Training Centre before being sent to Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Two children drown in Jhenaidah

Advance bus ticket sales begins

Three human traffickers held in Dhaka

Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan speaking at a roundtable organised by Unilever and UNDP at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday on the Sustainable Development Goal on water and sanitation. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

WASA water is dirty in 59 areas, says MD

Pay jute mill workers before Eid: Panel

Rohingya: China ‘to play constructive role’

Two to die for abducting child in Dhaka

DIG Habibur Rahman

Police reshuffle six top officers

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.