Sale of advanced bus tickets begins in Dhaka amid chaos
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2019 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 03:47 PM BdST
The advance sale of bus tickets for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays has begun on Friday amidst the familiar refrains of long waits, premium charges and non-availability of tickets from holidaymakers.
Bus operators started selling tickets for May 29 to Jun 4 on Friday. bdnews24.com visited several ticket counters in Gabtali, Mazar Road and Kalyanpur and found that the demand is highest for tickets for Jun 2,3 and 4.
Bangladesh is likely to observe the Eid-ul-Fitr on Jun 5, depending on the sighting of the moon, resulting in the increased demand for bus tickets on the three days prior to it.
Bus authorities are believed to have reserved the front seats of vehicles seats for influential customers, creating a artificial crisis as a result.
“A ticket for a non-AC bus to Ullahpara costs Tk 300 which they charged Tk 420 today. Similarly, the price of a ticket for an AC bus has been increased to Tk 1,300, up from Tk 700,” he said.
Bus operators always raise ticket prices during Eid, complained another passenger Tamal Hossain. “They are charging Tk 590 for a ticket to Noagaon, which is usually sold for Tk 400. They always do this before Eid,” he said.
Some transport groups, including Nabil Paribahan, Desh Travels, and Shohagh Paribahan are selling its advance Eid tickets online.
Long queues were seen in front of the counters of SR Paribahan and Al Hamra Paribahan in Gabtali. But SR Paribahan is only selling its launch tickets, not the advance tickets for its AC-buses, according to customers.
“I have been waiting for so long and now they’re saying they aren't selling the AC-bus tickets. They should have announced it earlier in which case I wouldn’t have taken the trouble to come here,” said Shuvo, another Eid holidaymaker.
Tickets are being sold simultaneously at counters and online, making it hard to maintain a serial, said SR Paribahan Manager Amin Nabi. The company cannot sell the AC-bus tickets in advance as its numbers are limited, he added.
"We’re selling the tickets for empty seats only. And three of our seven AC-buses are out of order. We’re not sure whether we’ll get those working before the Eid. We can move non-AC bus passengers to other buses in case of traffic congestions during the Eid holidays. But we can't transfer passengers of AC-buses to other non-AC buses. That’s why we are not selling advance tickets for AC-buses.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sale of advanced bus tickets begins in Dhaka amid chaos
- Two children drown after falling into pond in Jhenaidah
- Mediterranean capsize: RAB arrests 3 human traffickers in Dhaka
- MD Taqsem reports WASA supplies filthy water to 59 areas in Dhaka
- China is ‘willing to play constructive role’ for resolving Rohingya crisis
- Pay up jute mill workers before Eid: Parliamentary panel
- Parliamentary panel calls for bifurcation of Dhaka WASA for ddrinkable water
- Police shuffle six top officers, including DIG Habibur
- Poet Henry Sawpon secures bail in digital security case
- Saudi King Salman invites Hasina to OIC summit in Mecca
Most Read
- BSTI revokes licences of two more food companies for substandard products
- Bangladesh to roll out e-passport with 10-year validity from July
- Police shuffle six top officers, including DIG Habibur
- Bangladesh Bank orders 10 percent interest rebate for ‘good’ borrowers
- Soldiers patrol India's Kolkata after election violence
- Trump proposes new US immigration plan favouring skills over family ties
- Biman leases another Boeing 737-800 aircraft
- Mitsubishi Motors wants to support Bangladesh industrialisation
- MD Taqsem reports WASA supplies filthy water to 59 areas in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi Fabiha Bushra wins Huntley Schaller Award of Canada’s Carleton University