Mediterranean capsize: RAB arrests 3 human traffickers in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 May 2019 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 01:21 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Batallion, or RAB, has arrested three members of an alleged human trafficking ring over their involvement in the migrant boat disaster in the Mediterranean Sea.

They were detained from different parts of the capital on Thursday, said Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, assistant director of RAB.

Further details on the matter will be disclosed at a media briefing later, he said.

Around 150 migrants had set sail for Italy from the conflict-ridden Libya on two boats on May 9. Apart from Bangladeshis, the boats were also carrying several Egyptian nationals.

While one of the boats with 50 passengers on board managed to sail ashore, passengers on the second boat had to be transferred to another smaller vessel. The overcrowded boat subsequently sank off the coast of Tunisia in the early hours of May 10.

The government had provided a list of 39 Bangladeshis who are still missing after the tragedy.

Hoping for a better future, the Bangladeshi migrants had paid around Tk 800,000 to Tk 1 million to middlemen to arrange their journey to Europe from Libya.

Foreign Minister AKA Momen on Wednesday said the government had received information about five members of a trafficking ring, including its leaders.

“We have found out that the ring is led by three brothers in Noakhali. Two other operatives are based in Madaripur. We are looking into the matter.”

