At least one killed in Baitul Mukarram canopy collapse in fury of nor'wester

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 May 2019 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 08:54 PM BdST

A storm with ferocious winds has slammed Dhaka, leaving at least one person dead and 20 others injured in a collapse of a makeshift canopy.

The covering next to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque caved in on people preparing to say their prayers after Iftar on Friday evening, according to police and Fire Service and Civil Defence. 

The dead has been identified as Shafiqul Islam, 36.

He was declared dead when people brought the injured to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sub-Inspector Md Bachchu Mia at the police camp there told bdnews24.com.

The injured numbering 20 to 22 were being given first-aid at the hospital, he added.

Russell Shikder, a fire service official at its control room, said they were responding to reports that the storm ripped trees out of the ground at several places.

Meteorologist Shahinul Islam said the wind speed during the storm was 93 kph at Shahjalal International Airport at 7:05pm.

The average wind speed in the capital during the storm was 65 kph at 7:02pm, he added.

