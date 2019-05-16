Two men get death for abducting child for ransom in Dhaka
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2019 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 05:33 PM BdST
Two men have been sentenced to death for abducting an eight-year-old madrasa student for ransom from Dhaka’s Banani in 2015. Eight others were jailed for life in the case.
Judge Md Khadem Ul Kayes of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 announced the verdict on Thursday.
The recipients of the death penalty are Md Moshiur Rahman Montu, 40, and Mizanur Rahman, 35. They were both residents of the capital’s Pallabi but Mizanur remains at large.
The convicts jailed for life are Md Rezaul Karim, 36, Nazrul Islam, 32, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, 38, Md Iqbal Hossain Shuvo, 28, Shajib Ahmed Kamal, 47, Md Alim Hossain Chandan, 27, Kawsar Mridha, 25, and Reza Mridha, 30.
Two others were acquitted in the case after the state failed to prove the charges against them.
According to the case, the convicts stopped a private car under the Mohakhali Flyover and abducted the son of an industrialist. The kidnappers later called the child’s father and demanded a ransom of Tk 100 million over the phone.
They threatened to kill the child if the payment was not received. But they later agreed to lower the amount to Tk 20 million after negotiations.
The child’s father deposited Tk 10.7 million to several bank accounts accordingly on May 6. The father was reunited with his son after handing over the remaining Tk 270,000 to the kidnappers in exchange for the child in front of Kurmitola Hospital.
On May 17, the child’s uncle initiated a case under the Prevention of Repression of Women and Children Act with the Banani Police Station.
A Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, team subsequently arrested five men, including Mizanur, in connection with the case the same day.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mymensingh Medical students launch protest against sexual harassment
- Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 70 again
- Bangladesh to roll out e-passport with 10-year validity from July
- HC orders Green Line to pay crash victim Russell by May 22
- Mediterranean capsize: Govt uncovers trafficking ring led by 3 Noakhali brothers
- Fakhrul heads to Bangkok for medical treatment
- Kushtia man sentenced to life in prison for murder
- Abandoned newborn rescued from Shishu Hospital toilet
- President Hamid flies to London for medical treatment
- Noakhali youth allegedly killed by classmates over cell phone dispute
Most Read
- Bangladesh to roll out e-passport with 10-year validity from July
- BSTI revokes licence of seven companies from 52 substandard food product list
- Bangladesh produce another clinical show to beat Ireland by six wickets
- Soldiers patrol India's Kolkata after election violence
- Obaidul Quader returns home from Singapore
- Malaysian teen believed to have jumped to death after Instagram poll
- Mediterranean capsize: Govt uncovers trafficking ring led by 3 Noakhali brothers
- Calgary woman recounts ‘terrifying’ landing of Biman plane in Yangon
- HC orders Green Line to pay crash victim Russell by May 22
- Hasina did for me what a mother does for her child: Obaidul Quader