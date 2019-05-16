Two men get death for abducting child for ransom in Dhaka

Judge Md Khadem Ul Kayes of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 announced the verdict on Thursday.

The recipients of the death penalty are Md Moshiur Rahman Montu, 40, and Mizanur Rahman, 35. They were both residents of the capital’s Pallabi but Mizanur remains at large.

The convicts jailed for life are Md Rezaul Karim, 36, Nazrul Islam, 32, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, 38, Md Iqbal Hossain Shuvo, 28, Shajib Ahmed Kamal, 47, Md Alim Hossain Chandan, 27, Kawsar Mridha, 25, and Reza Mridha, 30.



Two others were acquitted in the case after the state failed to prove the charges against them.

According to the case, the convicts stopped a private car under the Mohakhali Flyover and abducted the son of an industrialist. The kidnappers later called the child’s father and demanded a ransom of Tk 100 million over the phone.

They threatened to kill the child if the payment was not received. But they later agreed to lower the amount to Tk 20 million after negotiations.

The child’s father deposited Tk 10.7 million to several bank accounts accordingly on May 6. The father was reunited with his son after handing over the remaining Tk 270,000 to the kidnappers in exchange for the child in front of Kurmitola Hospital.

On May 17, the child’s uncle initiated a case under the Prevention of Repression of Women and Children Act with the Banani Police Station.



A Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, team subsequently arrested five men, including Mizanur, in connection with the case the same day.