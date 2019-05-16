Home > Bangladesh

Saudi King Salman invites Hasina to OIC summit in Mecca

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 May 2019 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 04:41 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited to the 14th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Hasina has accepted the invitation and will join the summit in Mecca in June, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters.

Acting Saudi Ambassador in Dhaka Amer Omer Salem delivered the invitation letter to the prime minister at Ganabhaban on Thursday, he added.

Expressing her satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh, Hasina said the two countries enjoy a special relationship.

The Saudi envoy echoed the prime minister in her calls to strengthen ties between the countries.

