Saudi King Salman invites Hasina to OIC summit in Mecca

Hasina has accepted the invitation and will join the summit in Mecca in June, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters.

Acting Saudi Ambassador in Dhaka Amer Omer Salem delivered the invitation letter to the prime minister at Ganabhaban on Thursday, he added.

Expressing her satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh, Hasina said the two countries enjoy a special relationship.

The Saudi envoy echoed the prime minister in her calls to strengthen ties between the countries.