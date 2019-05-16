Poet Henry Sawpon secures bail in digital security case
A Barishal court has granted bail to poet Henry Sawpon in a case filed under the digital security act.
Barishal Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shamim Ahmed granted the bail on Thursday.
Father Lawrence Laca Dalie Gomes, a catholic priest, filed the case against Sawpon on Tuesday on charges of hurting religious sentiments.
The poet was detained and produced before the court on that day.
Syed Mehedi Hasan, organising secretary of local poets’ society Barishal Kabita Parishad, said Sawpon had condemned Bishop Lawrence Subrata Howlader of the catholic diocese in the district for continuing Easter Sunday celebrations a day after terror attacks killed over 250 in Sri Lanka on Apr 21.
“Bishop Subrata was playing flute when Rome was burning,” Sawpon wrote in a Facebook post on Apr 23, according to Mehedi.
Dalie Gomes brought the allegation against him following the post.
