Home > Bangladesh

Poet Henry Sawpon secures bail in digital security case

  Barishal Correspondent,  বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম

Published: 16 May 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 05:12 PM BdST

A Barishal court has granted bail to poet Henry Sawpon in a case filed under the digital security act.

Barishal Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shamim Ahmed granted the bail on Thursday.

Father Lawrence Laca Dalie Gomes, a catholic priest, filed the case against Sawpon on Tuesday on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

The poet was detained and produced before the court on that day.

Syed Mehedi Hasan, organising secretary of local poets’ society Barishal Kabita Parishad, said Sawpon had condemned Bishop Lawrence Subrata Howlader of the catholic diocese in the district for continuing Easter Sunday celebrations a day after terror attacks killed over 250 in Sri Lanka on Apr 21.

“Bishop Subrata was playing flute when Rome was burning,” Sawpon wrote in a Facebook post on Apr 23, according to Mehedi.

Dalie Gomes brought the allegation against him following the post.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File photo

Fitra set at Tk 70 again

Mymensingh Medical students launch protest

Bangladesh to roll out e-passport from July

Green Line given payment ultimatum

Three brothers running trafficking ring: Govt

Fakhrul flies to Bangkok for treatment

Kushtia man gets life for murder

Abandoned newborn found in hospital toilet

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.