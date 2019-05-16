Pay up jute mill workers before Eid: Parliamentary panel

The recommendation came at a meeting of the committee in parliament in Dhaka on Thursday in the face of a strike for an indefinite period called by thousands of state-owned jute mill workers to press home their demands, including back pay.

“We’ve said that the workers’ wages must be paid before Eid, " said Md Israfil Alam, a member of the committee, after the meeting.

Some 80,000 workers of the 27 state-run jute mills in Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna under the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation or BJMC took to the streets from May 6 as they claimed that they have not been paid for long.

They abstained from work, blocked roads and railways in different places of the country for better wages and arrears.

The jute and textile ministry has been working to pay the wages of the workers in line with the prime minister’s directives.

The workers’ demand included implementation of the national wage commission recommendations, immediate payment of outstanding wages, reinstatement of sacked workers, gratuities and provident fund for the retired workers.

“The temporary workers in the jute mills are used for individual purposes at different times. Many times they do not get their fair wages. The committee discussed ways to resolve those issues,” a member of the panel told bdnews24.com requesting not to be named.

The meeting was told that measures have been taken to urgently release the funds to meet the key demand of the workers after consulting the finance ministry.

“We’ve suggested the ministry pay them first. At the same time, we’ve recommended making the payment through the bank accounts so that no fake workers receive wages,” Committee Chairman Mirza Azam told reporters.