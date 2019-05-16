Home > Bangladesh

Mymensingh Medical students launch protest against sexual harassment

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 May 2019 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 03:42 PM BdST

Protesters have locked the main gate to the Myemensingh Medical College to demand action against the sexual harassment of a female student.

Students began a sit-in protest on Thursday morning and called for the resignation of the principal.

According to the protesters, a student of M-55 batch was sexually harassed by a miscreant when she went out of her hostel on Wednesday to purchase Iftar.

Informed of the matter, the college principal failed to take appropriate action and instead asked the students to conceal the matter, they alleged.

Protesters claimed that female students are regularly subjected to such incidents on campus due to a lack of security, adding the college authorities have not moved to act on the matter.

They have threatened to continue the protests until the principal resigns his post.

Meanwhile, agitating students beat up the Raja Mia, the security guard at the female hostel security on Thursday morning alleging that he neglected his duty at the time of the incident.

Police have been deployed on the campus to bring the situation under control, said Kotwali Circle ASP Md Al-Amin, adding that the culprit will be brought to justice.

Asked about the matter, Mymensingh Medical College Principal Prof Md Anwar Hossain said that the authorities are taking measures to identify the offender.    

