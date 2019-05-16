Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 70 again
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2019 01:01 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 03:05 PM BdST
Fitra, a charity donation by well-off Muslims at the end of Ramadan, has been fixed at a minimum of Tk 70 per person again this year.
The Islamic Foundation decided on the donation rates at a meeting on Thursday, said Baitul Mukarram Imam Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.
The maximum rate of Fitra has been set at Tk 1,980, down from Tk 2,310 last year, taking into account the market price of wheat or flour and other essentials.
The amount of the money, or the equivalent foodstuff, is distributed among the poor during Sadkatul Fitr or Fitra before the Eid-ul-Fitr congregation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mymensingh Medical students launch protest against sexual harassment of student
- Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 70 again
- Bangladesh to roll out e-passport with 10-year validity from July
- HC orders Green Line to pay crash victim Russell by May 22
- Mediterranean capsize: Govt uncovers trafficking ring led by 3 Noakhali brothers
- Fakhrul heads to Bangkok for medical treatment
- Kushtia man sentenced to life in prison for murder
- Abandoned newborn rescued from Shishu Hospital toilet
- President Hamid flies to London for medical treatment
- Noakhali youth allegedly killed by classmates over cell phone dispute
Most Read
- Bangladesh to roll out e-passport with 10-year validity from July
- BSTI revokes licence of seven companies from 52 substandard food product list
- Bangladesh produce another clinical show to beat Ireland by six wickets
- Soldiers patrol India's Kolkata after election violence
- Obaidul Quader returns home from Singapore
- Malaysian teen believed to have jumped to death after Instagram poll
- Mediterranean capsize: Govt uncovers trafficking ring led by 3 Noakhali brothers
- Calgary woman recounts ‘terrifying’ landing of Biman plane in Yangon
- HC orders Green Line to pay crash victim Russell by May 22
- Hasina did for me what a mother does for her child: Obaidul Quader