Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 70 again

The Islamic Foundation decided on the donation rates at a meeting on Thursday, said Baitul Mukarram Imam Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

The maximum rate of Fitra has been set at Tk 1,980, down from Tk 2,310 last year, taking into account the market price of wheat or flour and other essentials.

The amount of the money, or the equivalent foodstuff, is distributed among the poor during Sadkatul Fitr or Fitra before the Eid-ul-Fitr congregation.