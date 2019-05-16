Home > Bangladesh

Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 70 again

Published: 16 May 2019 01:01 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 03:05 PM BdST

Fitra, a charity donation by well-off Muslims at the end of Ramadan, has been fixed at a minimum of Tk 70 per person again this year.

The Islamic Foundation decided on the donation rates at a meeting on Thursday, said Baitul Mukarram Imam Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

The maximum rate of Fitra has been set at Tk 1,980, down from Tk 2,310 last year, taking into account the market price of wheat or flour and other essentials.

The amount of the money, or the equivalent foodstuff, is distributed among the poor during Sadkatul Fitr or Fitra before the Eid-ul-Fitr congregation.

