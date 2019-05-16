Court defers hearing in coalmine corruption case against Khaleda



The hearing to form charges against the accused was due on Thursday but it was deferred as Khaleda was at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for treatment and could not appear in court.



Judge AHM Ruhul Imran fixed the new date for the hearing at the Dhaka Special Judge’s Court 2 in Keraniganj.



Khaleda's legal counsel Ziauddin Zia has confirmed the issue.



The case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station in 2008 over the irregularities in mining, management and maintenance of the Barapukuria coalmine and an embezzlement of Tk 1.58 billion.



The Anti-Corruption Commission had filed the chargesheet against 16 accused.