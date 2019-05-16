Home > Bangladesh

Court defers hearing in coalmine corruption case against Khaleda

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 May 2019 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 04:13 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has deferred the hearing of Barapukuria coalmine corruption case against former prime minister Khaleda Zia and others, rescheduling the date to Jun 19. 

 
The hearing to form charges against the accused was due on Thursday but it was deferred as Khaleda was at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for treatment and could not appear in court.  
 
Judge AHM Ruhul Imran fixed the new date for the hearing at the Dhaka Special Judge’s Court 2 in Keraniganj. 
 
Khaleda's legal counsel Ziauddin Zia has confirmed the issue. 
 
The case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station in 2008 over the irregularities in mining, management and maintenance of the Barapukuria coalmine and an embezzlement of Tk 1.58 billion. 
 
The Anti-Corruption Commission had filed the chargesheet against 16 accused. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File photo

Fitra set at Tk 70 again

Mymensingh Medical students launch protest

Bangladesh to roll out e-passport from July

Green Line given payment ultimatum

Three brothers running trafficking ring: Govt

Fakhrul flies to Bangkok for treatment

Kushtia man gets life for murder

Abandoned newborn found in hospital toilet

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.