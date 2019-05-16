China is ‘willing to play constructive role’ for resolving Rohingya crisis
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2019 09:41 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 09:41 PM BdST
Chinese Ambassador Zhang Zuo has told the foreign minister that Beijing wants to play a “constructive role” for resolving Rohingya crisis, the foreign ministry says.
Zuo paid a courtesy call on Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday.
China is being seen as a stumbling block to ending the Rohingya crisis as Beijing uses its veto power in the UN Security Council to prevent any resolution against Myanmar.
The foreign minister appreciated China’s humanitarian assistance for the displaced people of Rakhine State and sought “strong support so that Myanmar moves in the right direction for resolving Rohingya crisis”.
Both of them shared their concerns that protracted presence of Rohingyas in Bangladesh may disrupt the regional peace and stability as vested quarters are trying to radicalise the displaced people. They underscored the need for early repatriation of the displaced people.
Ambassador Zuo “deeply appreciated proactive engagement of the foreign minister to promote bilateral relations to a newer height”.
