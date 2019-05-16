China is ‘willing to play constructive role’ for resolving Rohingya crisis

Zuo paid a courtesy call on Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday.

China is being seen as a stumbling block to ending the Rohingya crisis as Beijing uses its veto power in the UN Security Council to prevent any resolution against Myanmar.

The foreign minister appreciated China’s humanitarian assistance for the displaced people of Rakhine State and sought “strong support so that Myanmar moves in the right direction for resolving Rohingya crisis”.

“The ambassador asserted that China was willing to play a constrictive role for repatriation of displaced people and will facilitate communication between Bangladesh and Myanmar to find a practical solution of the crisis,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Both of them shared their concerns that protracted presence of Rohingyas in Bangladesh may disrupt the regional peace and stability as vested quarters are trying to radicalise the displaced people. They underscored the need for early repatriation of the displaced people.

Ambassador Zuo “deeply appreciated proactive engagement of the foreign minister to promote bilateral relations to a newer height”.