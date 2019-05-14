Three die in Cox’s Bazar ‘shootouts’
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2019 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2019 01:40 PM BdST
Three people have been killed in Cox’s Bazar in separate incidents described by law enforcers as ‘shootouts’.
The shootouts occurred in Pahartali’s Kolatali Katapahar area and Teknaf’s Shamlapur area early Tuesday, according to police.
In Cox's Bazar, the dead has been identified as Shahidul Islam Bhulu, 36. He was a listed yaba trader and named in five drug and weapon-related cases, said Farid Uddin Khandakar, chief of Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station.
Bhulu remained absconding for long following the cases. Based on a tip-off, police detained him from Cox's Bazar's Pahartali area on Monday evening.
“Police took Bhulu along on a raid to recover yaba pills and weapons," said OC Khandakar.
"His accomplices opened fire on police after they arrived in Kolatali Katapahar area forcing them to retaliate. Later, police recovered the bullet-riddled body of Bhulu from the scene," he said
A doctor declared Bhulu dead when he was taken to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, he added.
The body of Bhulu was taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy.
In Teknaf, two Rohingyas – Abdus Salam, 52, and Azim Ullah, 22, – were killed in another gunfight on Tuesday.
A police team conducted a raid after being informed that a group of people were taken to Shamlapur area for trafficking them abroad, according to Pradeep Kumar Das, chief of the Teknaf Police Station.
"The criminals opened fire on police after they arrived at the scene. Police fired back in self-defence. Two of them were found with bullet wounds after the incident."
Salam and Azim were rushed to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared them dead.
Four police personnel were also injured in the gunfight and received first aid. Police recovered two shotguns and five bullets from the scene.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jubo League leader killed in Mymensingh
- Difficult to stop graft when low-level corrupt officials grow big: ACC chief
- 27 Bangladeshis among casualties in Mediterranean migrant boat capsize
- Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
- ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
- Advance bus tickets for Eid travel to go on sale on May 17
- Poet Hayat Saif dies at 76
- Two more suspects arrested in Ctg murder case
- Supreme Court clears way for Jahalom case to proceed
- Drug suspect killed in anti-narcotics drive in Mymensingh
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
- Bangladesh through to tri-nation series final after 5-wicket win against West Indies
- ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
- 27 Bangladeshis among casualties in Mediterranean migrant boat capsize
- Pakistan to accept $6 billion bailout from IMF
- Food Safety Authority seeks BSTI report before moving against 52 'substandard' products