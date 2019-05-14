Three die in Cox’s Bazar ‘shootouts’

The shootouts occurred in Pahartali’s Kolatali Katapahar area and Teknaf’s Shamlapur area early Tuesday, according to police.

In Cox's Bazar, the dead has been identified as Shahidul Islam Bhulu, 36. He was a listed yaba trader and named in five drug and weapon-related cases, said Farid Uddin Khandakar, chief of Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station.

Bhulu remained absconding for long following the cases. Based on a tip-off, police detained him from Cox's Bazar's Pahartali area on Monday evening.

“Police took Bhulu along on a raid to recover yaba pills and weapons," said OC Khandakar.

"His accomplices opened fire on police after they arrived in Kolatali Katapahar area forcing them to retaliate. Later, police recovered the bullet-riddled body of Bhulu from the scene," he said

A doctor declared Bhulu dead when he was taken to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, he added.

Police recovered 400 yaba pills, a shotgun and two bullets from the scene.

The body of Bhulu was taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

In Teknaf, two Rohingyas – Abdus Salam, 52, and Azim Ullah, 22, – were killed in another gunfight on Tuesday.

A police team conducted a raid after being informed that a group of people were taken to Shamlapur area for trafficking them abroad, according to Pradeep Kumar Das, chief of the Teknaf Police Station.

"The criminals opened fire on police after they arrived at the scene. Police fired back in self-defence. Two of them were found with bullet wounds after the incident."

Salam and Azim were rushed to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

Four police personnel were also injured in the gunfight and received first aid. Police recovered two shotguns and five bullets from the scene.