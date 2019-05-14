Jubo League leader killed in Mymensingh

The dead, Rezaul Karim Russel alias Pilpil Russel, 36, was a member of the Mymensingh district wing of the Jubo League. He was the son of Jalal Uddin alias Jalal dealer from Shambhuganj, Haripur.

The man was murdered at around 2.00 am on Tuesday in front of the Defence Party office at Mrityunjay School Road, said Mymensingh Kotowali Police Station chief Mahmudul Islam.

"Some unidentified assailants hacked Russel to death and fled the scene leaving the body."

The police sent the body to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The OC could not provide the identity of the attackers and the motive behind the murder.