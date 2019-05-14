Don’t label anybody as fake freedom fighter: HC

The order means the media is barred from using the word ‘fake’ before freedom fighters.

If anyone violates the order, he or she will be summoned, said the court.

Justice Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a petition.

Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.

“The court said that anyone can claim himself as a freedom fighter by showing a forged certificate. Because of this, the word ‘fake' is used before the freedom fighters, which is equivalent to insulting the freedom fighters,” he told reporters.

Referring to Muktijoddha Council Act, 2002, the court said it has been clearly stated that if a person claims to be a freedom fighter with false certificate, then it is a crime or offence.