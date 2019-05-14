Home > Bangladesh

Don’t label anybody as fake freedom fighter: HC

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 May 2019 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2019 03:49 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered government officials and journalists not to describe anybody as a fake freedom fighter.

The order means the media is barred from using the word ‘fake’ before freedom fighters. 

If anyone violates the order, he or she will be summoned, said the court.

Justice Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a petition. 

Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.

“The court said that anyone can claim himself as a freedom fighter by showing a forged certificate. Because of this, the word ‘fake' is used before the freedom fighters, which is equivalent to insulting the freedom fighters,” he told reporters.

Referring to Muktijoddha Council Act, 2002, the court said it has been clearly stated that if a person claims to be a freedom fighter with false certificate, then it is a crime or offence.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: A Rohingya refugee repairs the roof of his shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Mar 5, 2019. REUTERS

Rohingyas being trafficked to Malaysia rescued

Three die in Cox’s Bazar ‘shootouts’

Jubo League leader killed

Stop corruption at lowest levels: ACC chief

Govt to shift Khaleda trials to Keraniganj

27 Bangladeshis confirmed dead in boat capsize

File Photo

ACC sues Falu, Ekramuzzaman

Advance bus ticket sale from May 17 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.