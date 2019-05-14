Don’t label anybody as fake freedom fighter: HC
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2019 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2019 03:49 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered government officials and journalists not to describe anybody as a fake freedom fighter.
The order means the media is barred from using the word ‘fake’ before freedom fighters.
If anyone violates the order, he or she will be summoned, said the court.
Justice Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a petition.
Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.
“The court said that anyone can claim himself as a freedom fighter by showing a forged certificate. Because of this, the word ‘fake' is used before the freedom fighters, which is equivalent to insulting the freedom fighters,” he told reporters.
Referring to Muktijoddha Council Act, 2002, the court said it has been clearly stated that if a person claims to be a freedom fighter with false certificate, then it is a crime or offence.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Don’t label anybody as fake freedom fighter: HC
- Bangladesh police ‘rescue’ dozens of Rohingyas being trafficked to Malaysia
- Three die in Cox’s Bazar ‘shootouts’
- Jubo League leader killed in Mymensingh
- Difficult to stop graft when low-level corrupt officials grow big: ACC chief
- 27 Bangladeshis among casualties in Mediterranean migrant boat capsize
- Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
- ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
- Advance bus tickets for Eid travel to go on sale on May 17
- Poet Hayat Saif dies at 76
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Bangladesh through to tri-nation series final after 5-wicket win against West Indies
- Sri Lankan software engineer, under Indian surveillance, key in Easter attack
- 27 Bangladeshis among casualties in Mediterranean migrant boat capsize
- ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
- Food Safety Authority seeks BSTI report before moving against 52 'substandard' products