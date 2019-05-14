Home > Bangladesh

Difficult to stop graft when low-level corrupt officials grow big: ACC chief

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 May 2019 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 14 May 2019 01:37 AM BdST

ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmud has emphasised the need to eliminate corruption at the lowest levels of the administration and said that it becomes difficult to take action when lowly-ranked corrupt officials become influential.

He made the remarks after presenting the national anti-graft agency's annual report to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Friday.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday, the chief of the Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, said, "He (the president) said the majority of Bangladeshis live in rural areas. Villagers don't have access to the DCs, SPs. They think low-level officials can help solve their problems. We need to pay attention to stop corruption at the lowest levels."

"We said when we go to catch these people, we are told that they are insignificant. The media then says that we've only caught small fry. But the people of the country want to stop small-time, field-level officials from engaging in corruption."

"A tree grows from small roots. It’s easy to fell a small tree. But when it grows big, it becomes very difficult."

The president directed the ACC to take measures against corruption at all levels, but especially in the service sector, he said.

"The president said that the ACC should intervene whenever there is corruption in any sector of the government," said Iqbal.

"He stressed the need to end corruption in the education sector. He told us to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to ensure quality education."

The ACC chief said the president was aggrieved by the corruption in the health sector, adding, "We want all doctors to fulfil their responsibilities properly.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Stop corruption at lowest levels: ACC chief

Govt to shift Khaleda trials to Keraniganj

27 Bangladeshis confirmed dead in boat capsize

File Photo

ACC sues Falu, Ekramuzzaman

Advance bus ticket sale from May 17 

Poet Hayat Saif dies

Ctg murder: 2 more suspects arrested

Man dies in Mymensingh anti-drug raid

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.