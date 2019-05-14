Difficult to stop graft when low-level corrupt officials grow big: ACC chief

He made the remarks after presenting the national anti-graft agency's annual report to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Friday.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday, the chief of the Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, said, "He (the president) said the majority of Bangladeshis live in rural areas. Villagers don't have access to the DCs, SPs. They think low-level officials can help solve their problems. We need to pay attention to stop corruption at the lowest levels."

"We said when we go to catch these people, we are told that they are insignificant. The media then says that we've only caught small fry. But the people of the country want to stop small-time, field-level officials from engaging in corruption."

"A tree grows from small roots. It’s easy to fell a small tree. But when it grows big, it becomes very difficult."

The president directed the ACC to take measures against corruption at all levels, but especially in the service sector, he said.

"The president said that the ACC should intervene whenever there is corruption in any sector of the government," said Iqbal.

"He stressed the need to end corruption in the education sector. He told us to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to ensure quality education."

The ACC chief said the president was aggrieved by the corruption in the health sector, adding, "We want all doctors to fulfil their responsibilities properly.