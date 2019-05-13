Two more suspects arrested in Ctg murder case
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2019 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 03:03 PM BdST
Police have arrested two more suspects linked to the murder of a woman at her residence in Chattogram’s Baklia.
They were held in the early hours of Monday after conducting raids at different areas of Baklia Thana, said OC Nezam Uddin
The arrestees are: Md Musa, 40, and Ahmad Kabir, 42. Both of them have been shown accused in the murder case.
"Musa and Kabir were hiding in the houses of their relatives. They were planning on escaping at a convenient time,” said OC Nezam.
Another accused, Jabed, is still a fugitive, he said.
Bubli Aktar, 28, was shot dead at her residence on Saturday.
The attacker, 38-year-old Shah Alam, died in an alleged gunfight with the police the same night.
Two suspects in the case, Nur Alam and Nur Nabi, were arrested.
Bubli’s father filed a murder case with the Baklia Police Station on Saturday night where six people were named and about 5 unidentified people were accused.
The six named in the case are: Shah Alam, Nur Alam, Nabi Hossain, Md Jabed, Md Musa, and Ahmad Kabir.
Police later said that the attack was carried out over a pre-existing feud. Bubli died in an effort to save her brother Rubel after Shah Alam had held him at gunpoint, according to the police.
