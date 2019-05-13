Home > Bangladesh

Supreme Court clears way for Jahalom case to proceed

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 May 2019 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 01:01 PM BdST

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a hearing on compensation to Jahalom, a jute mill worker who was wrongly put behind bars for three years in a loan fraud case.

The top court has turned down a petition from the Anti-Corruption Commission, which means the case will proceed in the High Court Division.

A panel of four judges led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Monday after hearing the petition filed by the ACC.

On Apr 23, the chamber judge adjourned all proceedings of the Jahalom case, including the High Court rule until May 13.

The HC will now set a date for the rule hearing, said Advocate Amit Dasgupta, a lawyer associated with the case.

Advocate AM Amin Uddin appeared for Jahalom at the court. Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.

