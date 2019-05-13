Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2019 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 06:09 PM BdST
The trials of BNP chief Khaleda Zia in a series of cases will shift to the central jail in Keraniganj from the old jailhouse on Dhaka’s Nazimuddin Road.
The former prime minister, sentenced to 17 years in jail in two corruption cases, is now undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
The law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry issued a notice for transferring the trial court, Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kazol said on Monday.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
- ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
- Advance bus tickets for Eid travel to go on sale on May 17
- Poet Hayat Saif dies at 76
- Two more suspects arrested in Ctg murder case
- Supreme Court clears way for Jahalom case to proceed
- Drug suspect killed in anti-narcotics drive in Mymensingh
- Four restaurants fined for selling rotten food in Dhaka’s Farmgate
- Three raped, murdered nurse on bus in Kishoreganj, police say
- Woman, son, daughter found dead at home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Woman, son, daughter found dead at home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Ershad will be ‘stronger dead than alive’, says Jatiya Party leader Ranga
- Four restaurants fined for selling rotten food in Dhaka’s Farmgate
- Three raped, murdered nurse on bus in Kishoreganj, police say