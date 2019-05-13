Home > Bangladesh

Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 May 2019 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 06:09 PM BdST

The trials of BNP chief Khaleda Zia in a series of cases will shift to the central jail in Keraniganj from the old jailhouse on Dhaka’s Nazimuddin Road.

The former prime minister, sentenced to 17 years in jail in two corruption cases, is now undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

The law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry issued a notice for transferring the trial court, Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kazol said on Monday.

 

More to follow

 

