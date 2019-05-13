Four restaurants fined for selling rotten food in Dhaka’s Farmgate
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2019 01:22 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 01:22 AM BdST
A mobile court of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has fined four restaurants in Farmgate altogether Tk 235,000 for storing and selling rotten and unhealthy food.
The restaurants are Kastory Chhayaneer Restaurant-Bangla and Thai Chinese, Hotel New Star and Kabab Restaurant, Prince Restaurant and Chinese, and Food Fair.
New Star was fined Tk 25,000 for storing rotten meat.
The magistrate slapped Food Fair with a Tk 10,000 fine for storing rotten food and making those at an unhygienic environment.
