Four restaurants fined for selling rotten food in Dhaka’s Farmgate 

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 May 2019 01:22 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 01:22 AM BdST

A mobile court of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has fined four restaurants in Farmgate altogether Tk 235,000 for storing and selling rotten and unhealthy food.

The restaurants are Kastory Chhayaneer Restaurant-Bangla and Thai Chinese, Hotel New Star and Kabab Restaurant, Prince Restaurant and Chinese, and Food Fair.

Executive Magistrate Md Abdullah Al Mamun, who led the drive against adulterated food on Sunday, said Kastory was fined Tk 50,000 for storing rotten food, cooking at unhygienic environment and using non-branded salt.

New Star was fined Tk 25,000 for storing rotten meat.

Prince Restaurant was handed a Tk 150,000 fine for selling food made in an unhealthy environment without any licence.

The magistrate slapped Food Fair with a Tk 10,000 fine for storing rotten food and making those at an unhygienic environment.

