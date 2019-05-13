Drug suspect killed in anti-narcotics drive in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2019 11:49 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 11:49 AM BdST
A man accused in at least four drug-related cases has been killed in a ‘shootout’ with the police’s Detective Branch, or DB, during an anti-drug raid in Mymensingh.
The incident took place on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in the Ishwarganj Upazila around 12:45am on Monday, said Shah Kamal Hossain Akand, chief of Mymensingh DB police.
The dead has been identified as the 30-year-old Md Mostafa who hailed from the Upazila’s Khuliati village.
He was named in four drug related cases with Ishwarganj Police Station, said Akanda.
Police recovered 200 grams of heroin, 100 yaba tablets from the scene.
Two police personnel--SI Md Mobarak Hossain and Lal Mia—were also wounded during the raid.
