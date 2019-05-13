Home > Bangladesh

Advance bus ticket sale for Eid to start on May 17, train on May 22

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 May 2019 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 05:39 PM BdST

The advance sale of bus tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers from Dhaka to other districts will start on May 17.

Bus operators will sell the tickets from their counters across Dhaka, said Romesh Ghosh, chairman of Bangladesh Bus, Truck and Owners Association.
 
The advance train ticket sale will start in Dhaka and Gazipur on May 22 for Eid travellers, Railways Secretary Md Mofazzel Hossain told bdnews24.com.
 
Advance tickets for inter-city trains for travelling on May 29 would be sold on May 22. The sale will continue until May 26, according to him.
 
The Eid is expected to fall on Jun 6, a date subject to moon sighting.

