Woman, son, daughter found dead at home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2019 11:00 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 02:09 AM BdST
A woman, her son and daughter have been found dead at their home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan with a note next to the bodies, according to police.
Police went to the house at Moynartek on Sunday night on getting calls from the residents of the neighbourhood, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Nabid Kamal Shaibal said.
Police found the door of the house locked from inside and broke it, he said.
“Three half decomposed bodies were recovered from the house,” he added.
The three have been identified as Jahanara Begum Mukta, 48, her son Mohib Hasan, 27, and daughter Atia Sultana Mim, 19.
Hailing from Jagannathpur in Kishoreganj, the family rented one of the four flats in the single-storey house in the beginning of this month.
Mohib sat in the 40th BCS examinations earlier this month. Mim had disabilities, police said.
The bodies of Mukta and Mim were on a bed while that of Mohib was found on the floor.
Police could not assume the reasons behind their deaths immediately as the bodies were badly decomposed.
“It appears they died about two days ago,” DMP Assistant Commissioner FM Faisal told bdnews24.com.
DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner said the note found in the flat reads, “Our fate and relatives’ negligence are responsible for our deaths. Let our assets be donated after our death.”
Police said they were trying to find out the relatives.
