Three raped, murdered nurse on bus in Kishoreganj, police say
Kishoreganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2019 11:22 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 11:22 PM BdST
Three men were involved in the rape and murder of a nurse on a moving bus in Kishoreganj, police say.
They have evidence against the three suspects arrested in a case started over the incident, Deputy Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said after inspecting the site on Sunday.
The prime suspect, bus driver Nuruzzaman Nuru, said in a confessional statement in court on Saturday that he and two other suspects took turns to rape the woman, Shahinur Akter Tania, according to the DIG.
Nuru’s confession came after four days of grilling in custody, the police officer said and added that four other suspects were still being quizzed in remand.
DIG Mamun said they were trying to arrest those involved with the incident.
Civil Surgeon Habibur Rahman said the report of the post-mortem examination on the victim’s body was handed to police.
Forensic doctors found 10 wounds from scuffle on the body, he said, citing the report.
Evidence of bleeding and presence of semen in her genital organ was found as well, Habibur said.
“It can be assumed that the victim was raped before being murdered,” he said.
The backside of her head was hit so hard that her skull broke into pieces, the doctor said, adding that the head wound was the likely cause of her death.
Tania, 23, a nurse of a private hospital in Dhaka, was returning home in Kishoreganj’s Katiadi by a Swarnalata Paribahan bus on May 6.
She was found lying in a critical condition on the Kjishoreganj-Bhairab road and subsequently declared dead at hospital later in the night.
Her father charged bus driver Nuru, his assistant Lalon Mia, Rafiqul Islam, Khokon Mia, Bakul Mia, and some unidentified suspects for the crimes in the case.
