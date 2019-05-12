Several Bangladeshis die as migrant boat from Libya sinks off Tunisia coast
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2019 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 01:00 PM BdST
At least 65 migrants, with the majority being Bangladeshis, have died when their boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Tunisian coast en route to Europe from Libya on Friday, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said.
The state-run Tunis Afrique Presse agency gave a death toll of at least 70 people, making it one of the deadliest shipwrecks involving migrants trying to reach Europe this year, reports Reuters.
"This is a tragic and terrible reminder of the risks still faced by those who attempt to cross the Mediterranean," UNHCR Special Envoy for the Mediterranean Vincent Cochetel said in a statement.
Survivors said the boat was heading to Italy and had on board only men, 51 from Bangladesh, as well as three Egyptians, several Moroccans, Chadians and other Africans, reports Euronews.
Ahmed Bilal, from Bangladesh, was one of more than a dozen to be rescued from off the coast of Tunisiaon Friday.
"One after one they let go, they departed under the water, one after one," the 30-year-old farmer, who lost his cousin and another relative, told Euronews.
Four men hailing from Sylhet's Fenchuganj Upazila have died and two others are missing in the accident on the Meditteranean Sea, according to the families of the victims.
The deceased are Liton Ahmed, 24, Ahmed Mia, 25, Abdul Aziz, 24, and Afzal Mahmud.
Aziz's brother Mofizur Rahman told bdnews24.com that his uncle Dilal Ahmed informed about the accident and the four casualties over telephone. The two missing men are Habib Shamim and Kamran Ahmed Maruf.
Maruf's elder brother Masud Ahmed told bdnews24.com that his sibling could not be saved despite several efforts rescue him. Citing the account of their other brother Masum Ahmed who survived the accident, Masud said that he drowned after struggling to withstand the sea currents.
Tunisian fishermen plucked at least 16 others like Masum and Belal out of the sea, according to the Red Crescent in Tunisia.
Of them, 14 are Bangladeshis and the survivors are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Tunisia's Zarzis city, reports BBC Bangla.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Lessees, traders deny extortion in Gabtali cattle market
- Dhaka Metropolitan Police offers Ramadan security advice
- Man dies in alleged shootout with police after ‘murdering’ woman in Ctg
- Several Bangladeshis die as migrant boat from Libya sinks off Tunisia coast
- Probe finds RAJUK irregularities in permitting loan against ‘illegal’ FR Tower floors
- Two Rohingya children die as hill collapses in Bangladesh refugee camp
- Two police sub-inspectors suspended for negligence in Nusrat case
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj
- BSF kills Bangladeshi on Satkhira border: family
- Two drug suspects die in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Gunmen storm five-star hotel in Pakistan, killing at least one
- New Zealand jails Bangladeshi couple for exploiting migrant workers at sweets shop
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Attack on Mashrafe by doctors is ‘unacceptable’, State Minister Murad says
- In Myanmar, a former general repents
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Two Rohingya children die as hill collapses in Bangladesh refugee camp