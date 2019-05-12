Several Bangladeshis die as migrant boat from Libya sinks off Tunisia coast

The state-run Tunis Afrique Presse agency gave a death toll of at least 70 people, making it one of the deadliest shipwrecks involving migrants trying to reach Europe this year, reports Reuters.

"This is a tragic and terrible reminder of the risks still faced by those who attempt to cross the Mediterranean," UNHCR Special Envoy for the Mediterranean Vincent Cochetel said in a statement.

Survivors said the boat was heading to Italy and had on board only men, 51 from Bangladesh, as well as three Egyptians, several Moroccans, Chadians and other Africans, reports Euronews.

Ahmed Bilal, from Bangladesh, was one of more than a dozen to be rescued from off the coast of Tunisiaon Friday.

"One after one they let go, they departed under the water, one after one," the 30-year-old farmer, who lost his cousin and another relative, told Euronews.

Survivors told the Red Crescent the tragedy unfolded after some 75 people — who had left Zuwara in Libya on a large boat late Thursday — were transferred to a smaller one, according to the report.

Four men hailing from Sylhet's Fenchuganj Upazila have died and two others are missing in the accident on the Meditteranean Sea, according to the families of the victims.

The deceased are Liton Ahmed, 24, Ahmed Mia, 25, Abdul Aziz, 24, and Afzal Mahmud.

Aziz's brother Mofizur Rahman told bdnews24.com that his uncle Dilal Ahmed informed about the accident and the four casualties over telephone. The two missing men are Habib Shamim and Kamran Ahmed Maruf.

Maruf's elder brother Masud Ahmed told bdnews24.com that his sibling could not be saved despite several efforts rescue him. Citing the account of their other brother Masum Ahmed who survived the accident, Masud said that he drowned after struggling to withstand the sea currents.

Tunisian fishermen plucked at least 16 others like Masum and Belal out of the sea, according to the Red Crescent in Tunisia.

Of them, 14 are Bangladeshis and the survivors are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Tunisia's Zarzis city, reports BBC Bangla.