Man dies in alleged shootout with police after ‘murdering’ woman in Ctg
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2019 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 01:29 PM BdST
A murder suspect has died in a so-called shootout with the police after allegedly killing a woman at her home in Chattogram’s Baklia.
The assailant, the 38-year-old Shah Alam, died on a river bank in the Bolirhat area under Baklia Thana in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Earlier, he had allegedly shot a woman dead in a residence beside the Medina Mosque in the Bajroghona area of Bolirhat.
The woman has been identified as the 28-year-old Bubli Aktar.
"Police went on a raid in the Bolirhat area to arrest Shah Alam and his associates,” said Shah Abdur Rouf, additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram City Police (South).
“Sensing the presence of police, the suspects opened fire on them forcing the policemen to retaliate. A bullet-ridden body of Shah Alam was recovered from the spot after the gunfight. His body was sent to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.”
Police said that two other suspects in the murder case, Nur Alam and Nur Nabi, were arrested. One of them, Nur Alam, is the brother of the deceased Shah Alam.
The attack was carried out at Bubli’s house over a pre-existing feud, said the police. Bubli died in an effort to save her brother Rubel after Shah Alam had held him at gunpoint, according to the police.
A gun and two rounds of bullets were recovered from the spot, said Rouf.
