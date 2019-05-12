Lessees, traders deny extortion in Gabtali cattle market

There is no extortion in Gabtali Haat, the biggest cattle market in the capital, they claimed at a press meet on Sunday.

The meat traders have given wrong information to Dhaka South Mayor Sayeed Khokon, they added.

The price of beef would not have increased outside Dhaka if it was caused by extortion in Gabtali market, they said, adding that the Dhaka City Corporation could always take measures to prevent extortion.

Earlier, the government set the price of beef at Tk 525 per kg during Ramadan. But most of the traders violated the agreement, citing higher toll fairs and extortions at the Gabtoli cattle market.

““The meat traders will be able to sell beef at a fair price once the extortions are thwarted,” Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokon said recently.

Sanowar Hossain and Abul Hashem led the protest of lessees and meat traders against the mayor’s comments at the press meet.

“We disagree with the mayor’s statement,” said Sanowar.

“There’s no extortion in Gabtali market. It charges the traders in accordance with the rate fixed by the city corporation. Otherwise, the Dhaka North City Corporation can send a mobile court there to take action.”

Sanowar urged the officials in Dhaka City Corporation to investigate the issube. “The reality will be unveiled then. We’ll get know who the masterminds for the extortion in Gabtali cattle market are.”