Lessees, traders deny extortion in Gabtali cattle market
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2019 03:41 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 03:41 PM BdST
Lessees and traders at Gabtali cattle market have rebuffed allegations of extortion for the spiralling prices of beef in Dhaka during Ramadan.
There is no extortion in Gabtali Haat, the biggest cattle market in the capital, they claimed at a press meet on Sunday.
The meat traders have given wrong information to Dhaka South Mayor Sayeed Khokon, they added.
The price of beef would not have increased outside Dhaka if it was caused by extortion in Gabtali market, they said, adding that the Dhaka City Corporation could always take measures to prevent extortion.
Earlier, the government set the price of beef at Tk 525 per kg during Ramadan. But most of the traders violated the agreement, citing higher toll fairs and extortions at the Gabtoli cattle market.
““The meat traders will be able to sell beef at a fair price once the extortions are thwarted,” Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokon said recently.
Sanowar Hossain and Abul Hashem led the protest of lessees and meat traders against the mayor’s comments at the press meet.
“We disagree with the mayor’s statement,” said Sanowar.
“There’s no extortion in Gabtali market. It charges the traders in accordance with the rate fixed by the city corporation. Otherwise, the Dhaka North City Corporation can send a mobile court there to take action.”
Sanowar urged the officials in Dhaka City Corporation to investigate the issube. “The reality will be unveiled then. We’ll get know who the masterminds for the extortion in Gabtali cattle market are.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Lessees, traders deny extortion in Gabtali cattle market
- Dhaka Metropolitan Police offers Ramadan security advice
- Man dies in alleged shootout with police after ‘murdering’ woman in Ctg
- Several Bangladeshis die as migrant boat from Libya sinks off Tunisia coast
- Probe finds RAJUK irregularities in permitting loan against ‘illegal’ FR Tower floors
- Two Rohingya children die as hill collapses in Bangladesh refugee camp
- Two police sub-inspectors suspended for negligence in Nusrat case
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj
- BSF kills Bangladeshi on Satkhira border: family
- Two drug suspects die in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Gunmen storm five-star hotel in Pakistan, killing at least one
- New Zealand jails Bangladeshi couple for exploiting migrant workers at sweets shop
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Attack on Mashrafe by doctors is ‘unacceptable’, State Minister Murad says
- In Myanmar, a former general repents
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Two Rohingya children die as hill collapses in Bangladesh refugee camp