High Court asks Hasina government to declare ‘war on food adulteration’

“We urge the government and the head of the government to declare a war on food adulteration. If necessary, an emergency should be declared over the issue of food safety like what was done in the crackdown on drugs,” Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif said on Sunday.



The bench of Justice Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil were passing orders after hearing a writ petition.



The High Court banned the sales of 52 types of food product from several leading consumer brands which were identified as substandard by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution, or BSTI in a recent report.



The court barred the production of the impugned items until the BSTI standards are met and ordered that the products be removed from stores and destroyed immediately.



The law enforcers bolstered drives against drugs after Hasina in May last year announced the ‘war on drugs’.



The operations across Bangladesh are still going on, with many suspects being killed in so-called shootouts.

On Sunday, the High Court referred to the drives after hearing a writ petition by Conscious Consumers Society or CCS.

It ordered the Food Safety Authority and the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection to report on the progress on the implementation of the orders, setting May 23 for resuming the hearing.

BSTI had said it had conducted tests on the products ahead of the Ramadan, but the High Court observed that such tests and drives against food adulteration should continue throughout the year.

“The court expects the officials of the relevant agencies to perform their duties as patriots out of their responsibilities to the people, not as officials only,” the court observed.

Justice Arif also said the court would not stop dealing with such issues considering public interests even though these are supposed to be handled by the executive branch of the state.

“There is no scope of compromise or negligence when the issue is food safety. Every regulatory agency should work in coordination with each other to overcome this problem,” the judge said.

“Food adulteration must not continue. Though the court is not supposed to prioritise the list of jobs of the executive, food safety should be on top,” he added.

The court also ordered the authorities to ensure supply of safe drinking water.