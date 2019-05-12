Govt approves extra allowances for employees in remote locations
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2019 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 04:42 PM BdST
The government has approved an additional allowance for its employees working in remote locations such as ‘hoar, island or char upazilas.
A maximum of Tk 5,000 and a minimum of Tk 1,650 have been announced for their additional payment.
The Ministry of Finance issued a directive after fixing the allowances according to the National Pay Scale 2015 on Sunday. The allowances have been shown effective from May 5.
Itna, Mithamoin, and Austagram in Kishoreganj; Sandwip in Chattogram; Kutubdia in Cox’s Bazar; Hatia in Noakhali; Chauhali in Sirajganj; Rowmari and Char Rajibpur in Kurigram; Rangabali in Patuakhali; Monpura in Bhola; Dharmapasha, Shalla, and Dowarabazar in Sunamganj; Ajmiriganj in Habiganj; and Khaliajuri in Netrakona are the newly-declared 16 remote upazilas.
The cabinet had issued a directive to the Ministry of Public Administration and the Finance Division on Mar 7, introducing the allowances for government employees working in 16 remote upazilas.
According to the present pay scale, all government employees working in upazilas of the hill tracts receive a maximum of Tk 5,000 in special allowances.
