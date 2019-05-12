Feni SP Jahangir Alam removed over negligence in Nusrat case
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2019 06:37 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 07:56 PM BdST
SM Jahangir Alam Sarkar, superintendent of police in Feni, has been withdrawn from all official responsibilities over his negligence in the Nusrat case, an official says.
Jahangir has been sent to the Police Headquarters in Dhaka, said the agency’s spokesman Sohel Rana on Sunday.
A police committee investigated alleged negligence of the law enforcers in handling the case of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, who was burnt to death after making sexual abuse charges against the principal.
The committee had recommended action against Jahangir, the then OC of Sonagazi Police Station Moazzem Hossain, and sub-inspectors Md Yusuf and Md Iqbal Ahmed.
Moazzem was suspended on May 10 and the sub-inspectors on Saturday.
They have been attached to different units as a punitive action, Sohel Rana, Assistant Inspector General (Media) of Police, said.
The punished officials do not receive a salary or any other facilities for the time being.
Sohel on Saturday said the process of taking action against SP Janhangir was under way at the home ministry.
Nusrat, 18, a student of Sonagazi Islamia Fazil (Degree) Madrashah, was fatally set ablaze on April 6 after she refused to withdraw a sexual harassment case against principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula.
Investigators said the girl would not have come under arson attack had the former OC handled the sexual abuse case properly.
A five-strong investigation panel led by DIG SM Ruhul Amin submitted its report on Apr 30 on police’s role in what happened to Nusrat.
