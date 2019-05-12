Dhaka Metropolitan Police offers Ramadan security advice
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2019 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 03:03 PM BdST
Dhaka Metropolitan Police, or DMP, have offered a handful of tips to the city’s residents to ensure their safety during the holy month of Ramadan and have urged the masses to comply with their suggestions.
The tips are as follows:
· If maids are employed, special attention must be paid to them along with submission of their photographs and biographies to nearby police stations.
· It should be made certain that no unknown people are able to enter houses with the excuse of waking residents up for Sahri.
· In addition to avoiding having Iftar on the footpaths and roadside eateries, citizens are advised to remain careful about accepting food from strangers.
· Caution must be exercised while drinking coconut water or bottled beverages outside as miscreants might contaminate them with drugs.
· Gas stoves must be switched off after Sahri preparations to prevent fire break-outs.
· Buses should not be boarded hurriedly or in a risky manner during the commute from office.
· Store the phone numbers of the police and other emergency services.
Emergency calls can be made to the following numbers: 9559933, 9551188, 9514400, 01713398311.
The national emergency service number is 999.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Lessees, traders deny extortion in Gabtali cattle market
- Dhaka Metropolitan Police offers Ramadan security advice
- Man dies in alleged shootout with police after ‘murdering’ woman in Ctg
- Several Bangladeshis die as migrant boat from Libya sinks off Tunisia coast
- Probe finds RAJUK irregularities in permitting loan against ‘illegal’ FR Tower floors
- Two Rohingya children die as hill collapses in Bangladesh refugee camp
- Two police sub-inspectors suspended for negligence in Nusrat case
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj
- BSF kills Bangladeshi on Satkhira border: family
- Two drug suspects die in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Gunmen storm five-star hotel in Pakistan, killing at least one
- New Zealand jails Bangladeshi couple for exploiting migrant workers at sweets shop
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Attack on Mashrafe by doctors is ‘unacceptable’, State Minister Murad says
- In Myanmar, a former general repents
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Two Rohingya children die as hill collapses in Bangladesh refugee camp