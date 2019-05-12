Dhaka Metropolitan Police offers Ramadan security advice

The tips are as follows:

· If maids are employed, special attention must be paid to them along with submission of their photographs and biographies to nearby police stations.

· It should be made certain that no unknown people are able to enter houses with the excuse of waking residents up for Sahri.

· In addition to avoiding having Iftar on the footpaths and roadside eateries, citizens are advised to remain careful about accepting food from strangers.

· Caution must be exercised while drinking coconut water or bottled beverages outside as miscreants might contaminate them with drugs.

· Gas stoves must be switched off after Sahri preparations to prevent fire break-outs.

· Buses should not be boarded hurriedly or in a risky manner during the commute from office.

· Store the phone numbers of the police and other emergency services.

Emergency calls can be made to the following numbers: 9559933, 9551188, 9514400, 01713398311.

The national emergency service number is 999.