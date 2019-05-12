Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka Metropolitan Police offers Ramadan security advice

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 May 2019 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 03:03 PM BdST

Dhaka Metropolitan Police, or DMP, have offered a handful of tips to the city’s residents to ensure their safety during the holy month of Ramadan and have urged the masses to comply with their suggestions.  

The tips are as follows:

·         If maids are employed, special attention must be paid to them along with submission of          their photographs and biographies to nearby police stations.

·         It should be made certain that no unknown people are able to enter houses with the excuse of waking residents up for Sahri.

·         In addition to avoiding having Iftar on the footpaths and roadside eateries, citizens are advised to remain careful about accepting food from strangers.

·         Caution must be exercised while drinking coconut water or bottled beverages outside as miscreants might contaminate them with drugs. 

·         Gas stoves must be switched off after Sahri preparations to prevent fire break-outs.

·         Buses should not be boarded hurriedly or in a risky manner during the commute from office.

·         Store the phone numbers of the police and other emergency services.

Emergency calls can be made to the following numbers: 9559933, 9551188, 9514400, 01713398311.

The national emergency service number is 999.  

