Two Rohingya children die as hill collapses in Bangladesh refugee camp

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 May 2019 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2019 09:50 PM BdST

Two Rohingya children died after parts of a hill collapsed on them at a Ukhia refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.

The incident occurred at camp No. 14 of Hakimparha at Balukhali on Saturday.

The victims, both 5 years old, are Mohammad Ismail Hossain Sohel, son of Mohammad Abdu Shukkur and Mohammad Rohan, son of Sadrul Amin, who reside at Block H of the camp.

Parts of the hill collapsed when the children were playing next to it in the afternoon, Sub-Inspector Manjur Quader at Thaingkhali Tanjimarkhola police camp told bdnews24.com.

The children were buried and died before the refugees could pull them out of the rubble, the SI said. 

He could not give more details of the incident. A police team was sent to the area, he added.

File Photo: Rohingyas fleeing violence in Myanmar are building temporary residences on the Balukhali Hill in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhia. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Possible landslide in the hilly camps housing more than one million refugees in shanties is a huge concern for the authorities as the Rohingyas cut the hills and trees destroying environmental balance of the area after being forced out of Myanmar.

Thousands of shallow tube-wells installed in Kutupalong and Balukhali camps for the refugees are threatening groundwater and fuelling risks of landslides. 

A total of 4,300 acres of hills and forests were cut down to make temporary shelters and facilities in Ukhia and Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar, according to a UN report.

Up to 4,000 acres of hilly lands in the Teknaf-Ukhia-Himchhari watershed area have been cleared of vegetation, it said.

