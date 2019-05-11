Two police sub-inspectors suspended for negligence in Nusrat case
Published: 11 May 2019 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2019 08:59 PM BdST
Police have suspended two sub-inspectors of Sonagazi station in Feni for negligence in handling the case of Nusrat Jahan Rafi, who was burnt to death after raising sexual abuse charges.
The duo faced the departmental action on recommendations by an investigation committee formed by the Police Headquarters, a spokesman for the law enforcers told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
The two suspended sub-inspectors are Md Yusuf and Md Iqbal Ahmed, according to Assistant Inspector General (Media) of Police Sohel Rana.
Yusuf was attached to the Khulna Range DIG’s office while Iqbal to Khagrhachharhi police, Rana said.
Attachment to different units is a punitive action Bangladesh Police take.
The punished officials do not receive a salary or any other facilities for the time being.
SP IS ALSO FACING ACTION
Feni Superintendent of Police SM Jahangir Alam Sarkar is also facing action as recommended by the probe panel.
The process of taking action against SP Sarkar was underway at the home ministry, was looking into the possible action against Sarkar, Rana said.
The assistant IGP on Friday said former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain had been suspended for mishandling the Nusrat case.
Nusrat, 18, a student of Sonagazi Islamia Fazil (Degree) Madrashah, was fatally set ablaze on April 6 after she refused to withdraw a sexual harassment case against principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula.
Moazzem allegedly tried to change the course of investigation saying Nusrat’s death was a ‘suicide.’
Investigators said the girl would not have come under arson attack had the former OC handled the sexual abuse case properly.
Moazzem is also charged in a case with attempt to conceal the sexual abuse allegations by forcing the girl to give a statement recorded by a mobile phone camera and circulated on social media.
A five-strong probe panel led by DIG SM Ruhul Amin submitted its report on Apr 30 on police’s role in what happened to Nusrat.
