Two drug suspects die in Cox’s Bazar

Police recovered the bullet-riddled body of an unidentified man killed in an alleged predawn gunfight between two rival gangs of drug peddlers in Cox's Bazar's town on Saturday, according to Khandakar Farid Uddin, chief of Sadar Police Station.

A police team was dispatched to the area on information of a gunfight between two rivals groups of drug peddlers.

The drug peddlers fled the scene when the police arrived. The police found a bullet-ridden bod on the scene. Later, he was taken to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, said the OC.

Police recovered 300 yaba pills, a gun, two bullets and three bullet shells from the scene.

Meanwhile, a man was killed in a ‘shootout’ at Teknaf during a police drive to nab a drug suspect, said police.

The dead man was identified as Dudu Mia, son of Sultan Ahmed. He was the resident of Sabrang Union’s Nazirpara.

“He was arrested on Friday afternoon. He was on the list of drug traders prepared by the home ministry and other related organisations,” said Teknaf Police Station chief Pradeep Kumar Das.

"Police took him along on a raid to recover yaba pills and weapons. His accomplices suddenly opened fire on police after they arrived in Sabrang Union area forcing them to retaliate," he said.

Later, police recovered the bullet-riddled body of Dudu Mia on the scene. Doctors declared him dead when he was taken to the Teknaf Upazila Hospital, said the OC.

Five guns, 13 bullets and 4,000 yaba pills were recovered from the scene. Three police personnel were also wounded in the gunfight. They received first aid in the hospital.

Dudu Mia was named in six cases with the local police station, according to police.