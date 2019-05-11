PM Hasina returns home after UK visit
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2019 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2019 12:19 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned to Dhaka from London, capping a 10-day ‘official’ visit.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and her entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday morning. The flight left Heathrow International Airport in London on Friday evening local time.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem saw her off at the airport.
She travelled to London on May 1.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two Rohingya children die as hill collapses in Bangladesh refugee camp
- Two police sub-inspectors suspended for negligence in Nusrat case
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj
- BSF kills Bangladeshi on Satkhira border: family
- Two drug suspects die in Cox’s Bazar
- PM Hasina returns home after UK visit
- Rape suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Meherpur
- New Zealand jails Bangladeshi couple for exploiting migrant workers at sweets shop
- Hasina returning home after UK visit
- Ten of the injured in Biman accident in Yangon flown back to Dhaka
Most Read
- New Zealand jails Bangladeshi couple for exploiting migrant workers at sweets shop
- Attack on Mashrafe by doctors is ‘unacceptable’, State Minister Murad says
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Ten of the injured in Biman accident in Yangon flown back to Dhaka
- Gunmen storm five-star hotel in Pakistan, killing at least one
- Britain's May should set resignation date next week
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Rape suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Meherpur
- French military frees hostages in Burkina Faso, 2 commandos killed
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj