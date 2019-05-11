Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj

Police have launched a hunt for the suspect, Jahangir Mia, 20, of Kakura village at Baniachong Upazila.

“The child needed stitches on her wound as she was bleeding much. She was critically injured,” Arshad Ali, a doctor of Habiganj General Hospital, said.

The girl, a grade-one student of a school, was shifted to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for the stitching, he said.

Jahangir gagged the girl and took her away from the yard of her home about 8pm on Friday, her mother told the media.

The suspect fled after raping her at a secluded place, the mother said and added police came to the hospital to record a complaint.

“We are conducting an operation to arrest Jahangir. I hope he will be arrested at the soonest,” Baniachong Police Station OC Rashed Mubarak said.