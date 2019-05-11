Home > Bangladesh

Hasina returning home after UK visit

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 May 2019 02:50 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2019 02:50 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has started for Bangladesh from the UK, capping a 10-day ‘official’ visit.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and her entourage left Heathrow International Airport in London at about 6:30pm local time on Friday.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem saw her off at the airport.

Hasina is expected to arrive in Dhaka on Saturday morning.

She travelled to London on May 1.

