BSF kills Bangladeshi on Satkhira border: family

However, the Border Guard Bangladesh said the BSF was not responsible for the death.

Kabirul Islam, 32 died on Friday midnight, said Mostafizur Rahman, chief of Sadar Police Station.

Islam, son of Aziz Molla, hailed from Chhaigharia village in Sadar Upazila.

"Kabirul crossed the Indian boarder through Kushkhali area on Friday night to bring some commodities, including tea,” said the victim's brother Rabiul Islam.

“BSF tortured him when he was returning. They poured petrol on him and dumped his body on the Bangladesh border side. After receiving the news, we recovered the body," he said.

Rabiul claimed his brother described the BSF brutality before his death.

A doctor declared Kabirul dead when he was taken to Satkhira Sadar Hospital around 12pm, according to him.

"Several torture marks were found on his body. But we can confirm the allegation of pouring petrol on him after receiving the medical test report," said OC Mostafizur.

BGB-33 Battalion commander Lt Col Mohammad Golam Mohiuddin Khandaker told bdnews24.com: “The BSF soldiers were not responsible for the incident. Even the initial investigation suggested that the incident did not take place on the India territory. We are looking for actual reason behind his death."