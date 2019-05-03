Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem presents credentials to Queen Elizabeth II
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2019 01:49 AM BdST Updated: 03 May 2019 01:49 AM BdST
Bangladesh's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem has presented her credentials to Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace.
Permanent Under Secretary and Head of the British Diplomatic Service Sir Simon McDonald, assistant marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, and a senior official of the Royal Protocol welcomed her at the Grand Entrance of the Buckingham Palace during the ceremony on Wednesday.
Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps Alistair Harrison introduced the high commissioner and her spouse Tauhidul I Chaudhury to the Queen.
The high commissioner then formally presented the Letters of her Credence and the Letter of Recall of her predecessor to the Queen.
Saida Muna requested the queen to include two forests of Bangladesh including one in Sylhet in the "Queen's Commonwealth Canopy", an initiative begun in 2015 as a network of forest conservation programmes throughout the Commonwealth of Nations.
The high commissioner gave her a brief account of developments in different sectors including education, healthcare, and women empowerment in Bangladesh in recent years under the leadership of Hasina.
Assistant Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps Abigail Boyle in two royal carriages escorted the high commissioner and her entourage during their return from the Palace to a post-credential reception at the St James’ Court.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, a good number of Lords, Baronesses, MPs, MEPs, heads of diplomatic missions, high officials of the Palace and Foreign Office, Home Office, DFID, Department of Transport, Secretary General of the Commonwealth and Secretary General the IMO, academics, professionals, journalists, eminent community members, social and business leaders attended the reception of over 350 guests.
She has also been appointed as Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the IMO.

