Three die in Bagerhat road crash

The accident took place on the Khulna-Mongla Highway in the Malidanga neighbourhood early Thursday, said Rabiul Islam, chief of Katakhali Police Station.

Two of the dead have been identified as Sohag, 35, and Sanjit Mandal, 50, who hailed from Mongla.

'A human hauler collided with a truck on the Khulna-Monla highway leaving three people, including its driver, dead on the spot,” OC Rabiul said.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.