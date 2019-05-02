Home > Bangladesh

Three die in Bagerhat road crash

  Bagerhat Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 May 2019 11:55 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 11:55 AM BdST

Three people have been killed in a collision between a truck and local passenger vehicle Mahendra in Bagehat's Rampal Upazila.

The accident took place on the Khulna-Mongla Highway in the Malidanga neighbourhood early Thursday, said Rabiul Islam, chief of Katakhali Police Station.

Two of the dead have been identified as Sohag, 35, and Sanjit Mandal, 50, who hailed from Mongla.

'A human hauler collided with a truck on the Khulna-Monla highway leaving  three people, including its driver, dead on the spot,” OC Rabiul said. 

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

