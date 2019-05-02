Three die in Bagerhat road crash
Bagerhat Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2019 11:55 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 11:55 AM BdST
Three people have been killed in a collision between a truck and local passenger vehicle Mahendra in Bagehat's Rampal Upazila.
The accident took place on the Khulna-Mongla Highway in the Malidanga neighbourhood early Thursday, said Rabiul Islam, chief of Katakhali Police Station.
Two of the dead have been identified as Sohag, 35, and Sanjit Mandal, 50, who hailed from Mongla.
'A human hauler collided with a truck on the Khulna-Monla highway leaving three people, including its driver, dead on the spot,” OC Rabiul said.
Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt defers Saturday’s HSC exam to May 14 as cyclone advances
- Three detained over ‘sexual harassment’ of Jashore madrasa girl
- Chattogram port halts cargo handling as Fani closes in
- Canadian clothing brand Gildan buys $45m land to build plant in Bangladesh
- BIWTA suspends river transports as Fani advances
- Three die in Bagerhat road crash
- Danger signal 7 for Mongla, Payra ports as Cyclone Fani packs strength
- Bangladesh, India brace for Fani as furious storm churns
- Hasina arrives in London
- Bangladesh workers renew old demands at May Day events in Dhaka
Most Read
- Bangladesh, India brace for Fani as furious storm churns
- Bangladesh preparing as storm Fani likely to strike after lashing India
- Hasina arrives in London
- Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength
- Danger signal 7 for Mongla, Payra ports as Cyclone Fani packs strength
- BCB to change design of Bangladesh World Cup team’s jersey amid criticism
- BIWTA suspends river transports as Fani advances
- Messi torments Liverpool with 600th Barca goal in 3-0 win
- Modi gets election boost with UN sanction against India's 'enemy No. 1'
- IS claims responsibility for cocktail attack on Dhaka police