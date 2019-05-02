Three detained over ‘sexual harassment’ of Jashore madrasa girl

They were detained on Wednesday night.

The detainees are Sharsha Upazila Bagachra Sathmail Mohila Alim Madrasa Principal Mohsin Ali, Ebtedaye Branch Assistant Teacher Shariful Islam, and Office Assistant Jamal Uddin.

The madrasa authorities have temporarily suspended teacher Shariful over the incident.

Shariful, while taking a fifth-grade class on Sunday, called up a student and put his hand on a sensitive part of her body, said Sharsha Bagachra Police Investigation Centre Inspector (Investigation) Shukdeb Rai.

“Later, the girl informed madrasa teacher Shahnaz Parvin and her family about the incident. Three people were detained after her father filed a complaint with the police station on Wednesday.”

A management committee meeting was called on Monday after receiving complaints from the girl’s family, said Madrasa Management Committee President Yakub Hossain Biswas. A decision was taken to temporarily suspend Shariful in the meeting, he added.

A three-member committee will submit its probe report within seven days, said Yakub.

The upazila executive officer, the secondary education officer and the local chairman have been informed about the matter, he said.