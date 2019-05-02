Storm surge likely to be 4-5 metres higher than usual during Fani
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2019 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 09:46 PM BdST
The low-lying areas along the Bangladesh coast may experience flooding from tidal waves 4 to 5 metres higher than usual during the storm Fani, according to the Met Office.
The very severe cyclonic storm is forecast to strike Bangladesh on Friday evening and pass through overnight after lashing India.
In a special weather bulletin on Thursday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said storm surge may hit coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Feni, Chandpur, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bagerhat, Khulna, and Satkhira, and the nearby islands and shoals.
The Met Office warned of extremely heavy rainfalls at the time when the storm crosses Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bagerhat, Khulna and Satkhira districts with wind speed between 90kmph and 110kmph.
The authorities on Thursday were preparing to move the residents of 19 coastal districts to over 3,800 storm shelters between Friday morning and evening in order to avoid casualties.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem presents credentials to Queen Elizabeth II
- Bangladesh, US hold dialogue on security, ‘key component’ of ties
- At least 10 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia car crash
- Storm surge likely to be 4-5 metres higher than usual during Fani
- Muhammad Musa named BRAC International’s executive director
- Cyclone Fani: Bangladesh to start evacuation in 19 coastal districts Friday
- Met office website crashes as cyclone news brings heavy traffic
- Govt defers Saturday’s HSC exam to May 14 as cyclone advances
- Three detained over ‘sexual harassment’ of Jashore madrasa girl
- Chattogram port halts cargo handling as Fani closes in
Most Read
- Bangladesh, India brace for Fani as furious storm churns
- Hasina arrives in London
- Bangladesh preparing as storm Fani likely to strike after lashing India
- Danger signal 7 for Mongla, Payra ports as Cyclone Fani packs strength
- BIWTA suspends river transports as Fani advances
- Bangladesh to start evacuation for cyclone Fani in 19 coastal districts Friday
- Govt defers Saturday’s HSC exam to May 14 as cyclone advances
- Messi torments Liverpool with 600th Barca goal in 3-0 win
- Modi gets election boost with UN sanction against India's 'enemy No. 1'
- BCB to change design of Bangladesh World Cup team’s jersey amid criticism