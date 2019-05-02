Home > Bangladesh

Storm surge likely to be 4-5 metres higher than usual during Fani

  Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 02 May 2019 09:46 PM BdST

The low-lying areas along the Bangladesh coast may experience flooding from tidal waves 4 to 5 metres higher than usual during the storm Fani, according to the Met Office.

The very severe cyclonic storm is forecast to strike Bangladesh on Friday evening and pass through overnight after lashing India.

In a special weather bulletin on Thursday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said storm surge may hit coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Feni, Chandpur, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bagerhat, Khulna, and Satkhira, and the nearby islands and shoals.

The Met Office warned of extremely heavy rainfalls at the time when the storm crosses Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bagerhat, Khulna and Satkhira districts with wind speed between 90kmph and 110kmph.

The authorities on Thursday were preparing to move the residents of 19 coastal districts to over 3,800 storm shelters between Friday morning and evening in order to avoid casualties.  

