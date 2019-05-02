Muhammad Musa named BRAC International’s executive director

BRAC’s international programme outside Bangladesh operates in 11 countries across Asia and Africa.

Dr Musa's appointment is effective from May 1, the largest NGO in the world said in a statement.

He is a veteran development practitioner with extensive experience of working in social development and humanitarian organisations in international, cross-cultural settings.

Before joining BRAC Bangladesh as its Executive Director in 2015, he worked for 32 years with CARE International as one of its senior international management professionals.

Twenty of those years were spent working in Ethiopia, Uganda, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, India, Bangladesh and the Asia region.

Dr Musa served as chief executive officer of CARE India and represented the country at the global board of CARE International.

During his tenure as executive director of BRAC Bangladesh, he succeeded in maintaining BRAC's focus on the many dimensions of poverty in Bangladesh.

Under his leadership, BRAC launched the Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar in south-eastern Bangladesh in August 2017.

He obtained his master's degree in public health (MPH) from Johns Hopkins University, US, and post graduate diploma from The Netherlands Universities Foundation for International Development.

He did his MBBS from Chittagong Medical College.

Dr Musa succeeds Faruque Ahmed, who is retiring after a 17-year career at BRAC and BRAC International.

The recruitment of a new executive director of BRAC Bangladesh is in progress.

Until the new executive director is appointed, Asif Saleh, currently Senior Director, Strategy, Communication and Empowerment, BRAC and BRAC International, will stand in as Executive Director of BRAC Bangladesh with effect from May 1.

He will continue to discharge his current responsibilities alongside this additional leadership role, BRAC said.