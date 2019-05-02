Muhammad Musa named BRAC International’s executive director
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2019 09:30 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 09:30 PM BdST
Muhammad Musa has been appointed new Executive Director of BRAC International.
BRAC’s international programme outside Bangladesh operates in 11 countries across Asia and Africa.
Dr Musa's appointment is effective from May 1, the largest NGO in the world said in a statement.
He is a veteran development practitioner with extensive experience of working in social development and humanitarian organisations in international, cross-cultural settings.
Before joining BRAC Bangladesh as its Executive Director in 2015, he worked for 32 years with CARE International as one of its senior international management professionals.
Twenty of those years were spent working in Ethiopia, Uganda, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, India, Bangladesh and the Asia region.
Dr Musa served as chief executive officer of CARE India and represented the country at the global board of CARE International.
During his tenure as executive director of BRAC Bangladesh, he succeeded in maintaining BRAC's focus on the many dimensions of poverty in Bangladesh.
Under his leadership, BRAC launched the Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar in south-eastern Bangladesh in August 2017.
He obtained his master's degree in public health (MPH) from Johns Hopkins University, US, and post graduate diploma from The Netherlands Universities Foundation for International Development.
He did his MBBS from Chittagong Medical College.
Dr Musa succeeds Faruque Ahmed, who is retiring after a 17-year career at BRAC and BRAC International.
The recruitment of a new executive director of BRAC Bangladesh is in progress.
Until the new executive director is appointed, Asif Saleh, currently Senior Director, Strategy, Communication and Empowerment, BRAC and BRAC International, will stand in as Executive Director of BRAC Bangladesh with effect from May 1.
He will continue to discharge his current responsibilities alongside this additional leadership role, BRAC said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh, US hold dialogue on security, ‘key component’ of ties
- At least 10 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia car crash
- Storm surge likely to be 4-5 metres higher than usual during Fani
- Muhammad Musa named BRAC International’s executive director
- Cyclone Fani: Bangladesh to start evacuation in 19 coastal districts Friday
- Met office website crashes as cyclone news brings heavy traffic
- Govt defers Saturday’s HSC exam to May 14 as cyclone advances
- Three detained over ‘sexual harassment’ of Jashore madrasa girl
- Chattogram port halts cargo handling as Fani closes in
- Canadian clothing brand Gildan buys $45m land to build plant in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Bangladesh, India brace for Fani as furious storm churns
- Hasina arrives in London
- Bangladesh preparing as storm Fani likely to strike after lashing India
- Danger signal 7 for Mongla, Payra ports as Cyclone Fani packs strength
- BIWTA suspends river transports as Fani advances
- Bangladesh to start evacuation for cyclone Fani in 19 coastal districts Friday
- Govt defers Saturday’s HSC exam to May 14 as cyclone advances
- Messi torments Liverpool with 600th Barca goal in 3-0 win
- Modi gets election boost with UN sanction against India's 'enemy No. 1'
- BCB to change design of Bangladesh World Cup team’s jersey amid criticism