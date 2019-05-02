Home > Bangladesh

Met office website crashes as cyclone news brings heavy traffic

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 May 2019

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s website has crashed as too many visitors try to get the latest update on Cyclone Fani.

The website stopped working on Thursday afternoon.

“The website froze as there were too many visitors," Director Shamsuddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com at around 2pm.

It may take four hours to fix the website, he said.

"We don't even have our internet connection. We use the BTCL internet connection and we have informed them.”

People did not have access to the service of the Met office hotline by calling 1090 since Thursday afternoon.

“BTCL controls the hotline service for weather update. People are unable to get the service. People think the disaster management ministry is responsible for it. It’s a BTCL issue. We are totally in the dark now,” Ahmed said.

IT specialists have started fixing the Met office website, an official of the department told bdnews24.com. 

"They said it may take few hours to activate the website.”

