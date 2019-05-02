Hasina arrives in London
Published: 02 May 2019 12:58 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in London on an ‘official’ visit to the UK.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage left Dhaka on Wednesday morning and reached London in the afternoon local time.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received Hasina at Heathrow International Airport.
Leaders of the ruling Awami League’s UK chapter were also present to welcome the party chief.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, PM’s adviser for private industry and investment Salman F Rahman, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, among others, are accompanying Hasina.
Earlier in the morning, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, chiefs of the three forces, dean of the diplomatic corps and civil and military officials saw off the prime minister at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
During the visit, Hasina has the opportunity to spend time with her sister Sheikh Rehana’s family as well.
Rehana’s daughter Tulip Siddiq, a member of the British parliament, gave birth to a baby boy, her second child, in January.
It will be the first time Hasina will meet baby Raphael Mujib Saint John Percy.
Tulip’s elder daughter Azalea Joy Percy turned 3 earlier in April.
