Govt defers Saturday’s HSC exam to May 14 as cyclone advances

The tests scheduled for the morning of May 4 will be held on the morning of May 14 and the evening exams will be shifted to the evening of May 14, said Prof Md Ziaul Haque, coordinator of the inter-education board subcommittee.

The tests on higher maths and Islamic studies were supposed to be held on May 4 while home science was due in the evening. For the madrasa board, the biology test was scheduled to be held on May 4.