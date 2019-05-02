Govt defers Saturday’s HSC exam to May 14 as cyclone advances
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2019 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 03:39 PM BdST
The government has postponed all HSC tests scheduled for Saturday to May 14 due to cyclonic storm Fani.
The tests scheduled for the morning of May 4 will be held on the morning of May 14 and the evening exams will be shifted to the evening of May 14, said Prof Md Ziaul Haque, coordinator of the inter-education board subcommittee.
The tests on higher maths and Islamic studies were supposed to be held on May 4 while home science was due in the evening. For the madrasa board, the biology test was scheduled to be held on May 4.
