Danger signal 7 for Mongla, Payra ports as Cyclone Fani packs strength

The authorities have already taken preparation to minimise the damage Fani that is likely to cause as the very severe cyclonic storm may strike the country after battering India.

The cyclone was centred about 1,065 km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,025 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 915 km southwest of Mongla port and 925 km southwest of Payra seaport, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its latest special bulletin on Thursday.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kmph of the storm centre may rise about 160 to 180 kmph gusting when the storm is likely to cross the state of Orissa coastal lines, the report said.

Bhola, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars will come under danger signal No. 7. Under the influence of the storm, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts are likely to be inundated by storm surges of 4-5 feet height.

Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under danger signal No. 6. The coastal belts of the district are likely to experience wind speed up to 90-120 kmph in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the storm.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately and will remain in shelter until further notice.

Cyclone Fani is heading towards the Orissa with wind speeds in excess of 200 kmph, and is expected to make landfall on Friday, according to Indian media.

The severe cyclonic storm was centred in the west of the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Office said. The south coast of Orissa state was also expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.